'Unavoidable disruption': Bathurst Bullet services affected by wiring repairs on Sunday

URGENT overhead wiring repairs required at Penrith on Sunday affected both the Bathurst Bullet train services to Sydney.
Transport for NSW says the diesel-operated Dubbo XPT service - which stops at Bathurst on the way west and again when returning east - ran as scheduled because the line repairs did not affect that train's progress.
"However, the Bathurst Bullet's 6.07am, 7.40am and the 3.08pm services were disrupted due to the closure of sections of the track through the Blue Mountains while repairs were underway," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
"Passengers were asked to transfer to buses for part of their journeys into and out of Sydney."
The Transport Management Centre reported problems on the Blue Mountains and T1 Western lines at about 6.45am on Sunday, July 28 due to the urgent overhead wiring repairs at Penrith.
The centre provided an update just before 4pm on Sunday to say that trains were running again after the repairs.
In terms of the impact on the two Bathurst Bullet services, the spokesperson said Transport for NSW "apologises to affected passengers for the inconvenience caused by this unavoidable disruption".
