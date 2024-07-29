Campsite assault leaves person bloodied and bruised

Here is a look at what is making news today.
A truckie has been released from jail after he admitted to leaving a person with a bloodied lip and black eye in a drunken campsite assault.
The court heard how a witness to the assault contacted police and said a man was hitting another person at the O'Connell rest area. You can read about the incident here.
In other news, if you're planning to leave the house early this morning, make sure you rug up. Bathurst is bracing for its coldest morning of the year.
According to Weatherzone meteorologists, the mercury is forecast to drop to a freezing -5 degrees on Tuesday morning, July 30. You can find out what the weather has in store here.
And in sport, Bushrangers kept their unbeaten run going in the AFL Central West senior men's tier one competition but were pushed all the way by the Giants in torrid conditions on the weekend.
It's the closest margin for victory the Bushrangers have had this season.
Have a great day.
Jacinta Carroll, Editor.
