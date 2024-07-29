Why are the opinions of the few derailing big developments in our city? | Letter

BATHURST'S future advancement is being threatened by well-organised protest groups.
The go-kart track on top of Mount Panorama, the go-kart track near the old drive-in picture theatre, solar farms at Laffing Waters and Glanmire, wind farms near Sunny Corner, Tarana and Oberon, the pumped hydro scheme near Yetholme, a residential development in South Bathurst, and a new private hospital in Bathurst's CBD have all been delayed or abandoned because of small protest groups.
People must be allowed to protest, but the opinions of the many not prepared to protest must be taken into consideration.
Much better to hold a referendum on contentious issues to gauge community opinions.
Modern technology allows such an approach to be done easily and cheaply if the voting was not to be compulsory.
Bathurst's future and prosperity depend on appropriate developments.
