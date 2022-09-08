Western Advocate

When Queen Elizabeth II visited Bathurst in 1954

By Alan McRae
Updated September 8 2022 - 10:47pm, first published 10:30pm
ROYAL OCCASION: Anticipation had been building for months before Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh visited Bathurst in 1954.

This story was first published in April 29, 2019. 

WITH the 151st Royal Bathurst Show to be held from this Friday to Sunday, May 3 to 5, my photo this week shows Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh standing under a small marquee in front of the main grandstand at Bathurst Showgrounds during their visit in 1954.

The photo features the 'Address of Welcome' given on behalf of the children of Bathurst and district, delivered by Miss Jill Forrest, daughter of the Bathurst town clerk.

Local News

