sport, local-sport,

LAST year Jedd Betts enjoyed a special moment when he won a Group 10 rugby league premiership with his brother, but come this March he hopes to be sharing a different sporting experience with a different sibling. Having found glory with Bathurst Panthers alongside his brother Jake in the 2019 Group 10 premier league grand final, Jedd is now hoping a filly he owns with his sister Phoebe will be good enough to contest a heat of the Bathurst Harness Racing Club's Gold Tiara series. The Gold Tiara is one of the features of the annual Gold Crown Carnival and is open to two-year-old fillies. The Betts' filly Caribbean Art is eligible, but it is a question of whether or not she will be ready come the March 13 heats. She is yet to make her racing debut. "She's a little bit behind the eight-ball, but hopefully she might pick up," Betts said. "We turned her out for about 10 days over the new year just to give her a bit of a freshen up. She's really coming back nice, so fingers crossed. "I've never even had anything in the Gold Crown, I've never had anything going around that time. It would be great just to have something, have something race, and be part of the carnival. "She probably won't make the Gold Crown, but it would be really nice to say she had run, just to go around in the heats. There are a lot of fast horses going around, so it would be good to be part of it." READ MORE: Feral Franky to be guest of honour at Bathurst Gold Cup final READ MORE: Bullock calls it a day at Bathurst Thoroughbred Racing Club READ MORE: Hewitt's a league star, but shines in his pacing gig Caribbean Art is the second Caribbean Blaster x Significant Art foal and was purchased at the Australian Pacing Gold March 2019 Sydney Sale for $12,000. He hopes it is an investment which pays off. "We went a bit silly and bought one at the Sydney Sales, we probably paid a bit more for her than we wanted to," he laughed. "But it's good to have something to run around, fingers crossed she's good enough. "They don't go too bad, there's not a lot of them, Caribbean Blaster horses. I think they'd be three or four now the oldest of the Caribbean horses." Thus far Caribbean Blaster has sired 54 starters in Australia of which 27 have won races. The average earnings per starter is $8,877.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/04a1a361-afb0-483c-8015-eb65f8f38763.JPG/r0_156_4928_2940_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg