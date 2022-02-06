news, local-news,

IT was on a holiday in Newcastle when a fun business idea popped into Kelly Godfrey's head. And this month will mark one year since her venture began. Noticing a group of people sitting on the beach enjoying a glamorous-looking picnic, Ms Godfrey thought a service providing that in Bathurst could potentially prove quite popular. And prove popular it has: starting out as Dates Done Right and supplying a small spread for two people has grown into catering for small events. ALSO MAKING NEWS: And to embrace the new direction for her business, Ms Godfrey has changed its name to The Luxury Event Co. "We went away in Newcastle and we saw some people down at the beach and they had a little set-up and I thought there's nothing like that around home, what a great idea," Ms Godfrey said. "Obviously, we don't have a beach, but we have so many beautiful parks and little places. "I want to go more into events and event-styling ... hopefully get into the designing of public spaces and event arenas and that kind of thing, that's the big picture." This year, Ms Godfrey plans to work towards "the big picture" starting with a wedding in March. With 75 guests attending, this will be the biggest event she has catered for. Ms Godfrey also plans to create a website in addition to her social media pages and try to turn what she now considers a hobby into a "proper little business". "I'm really excited to do this wedding because it's for 75 people, so it will give people a much better idea of what I can do on a bigger scale," she said. "I think that will really give people a better idea of what they can expect and what they can approach me about." In addition to supplying grazing platters, The Luxury Event Co also provides cushions, tables, candles, flowers and everything else needed for a romantic date or fancy birthday celebration. Ms Godfrey has an abundance of ideas that she hopes to pursue but for now she is looking forward to seeing what opportunities come her way in 2022. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/11505a8e-f9ac-454f-86fe-12ecafcbbee8.JPG/r0_132_6000_3522_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg