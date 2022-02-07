sport, local-sport,

JACK Reen has given himself a positive buildup towards several upcoming triathlon events with a Bathurst Cycling Club A grade time trial victory over the weekend. Reen completed the club's championship course in a time of 21 minutes and 14 seconds to beat Mark Windsor and Nick Barrett to the A grade prize. Time trials are sometimes an interesting change of pace for riders but for Reen - who remains firmly focused on furthering his triathlon career - it's a style that he's become very much accustomed to over the years. "Since I'm focusing on the half ironman distance that's really like a 90km time trial in itself, so a lot of the training and efforts I do are around time trials. This race over 15km is a bit different though," he said. "I think I became more invested in the process on the weekend as it went on and started to think a bit less about the outcome. I was pleased with it. I pushed as hard as I could and the time I got was probably reflective of the effort that I put in. "It's great to get a win over someone like Mark, who is a great rider. It's a step in the right direction." With some triathlon events on the horizon it was an encouraging result for Reen and for his coach Luke Gillmer. "I'll be doing the Orange tri on the weekend and then I'll have Challenge Shepparton after that," Reen said. "At the very least, this time trial win is good confidence booster for those. I was saying to Luke after the Australia Day race that I didn't ride as well as I could have. "I was going to do the Bateman's Bay Triathlon on the weekend but couldn't afford that so the time trial ended up being our next best option. "Luke and I were talking about power numbers and he said to me 'I'm not sure you can do that much' but I knew I had some good legs in me, I just didn't have a great race on Australia Day, so to put in a time trial like that proves that my hard work on the bike is going somewhere." Cadel Lovett narrowly missed the A grade podium. In the time trial's other grades the races were taken out by Ray Thorn (B grade), Toireasa Gallagher (C grade) and Bec Manning (D grade). Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/e6851752-802e-4f8f-8f41-66e7cc281268.jpg/r32_0_991_542_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg