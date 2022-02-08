sport, local-sport,

CLAIMING an upset over a $1.30 favourite is one thing, but how about completing the race quinella at the same time? That's what Roy McCabe got to experience on his home track at Tyers Park on Monday when the Bathurst trainer claimed the 1-2 finish in the Class 4 Country Championship Preview thanks to Know Where To Look ($21, Jay Ford) and The Drover ($7, Andrew Banks). All the attention was firmly focused on William Freedman's favourite Ang Pow ($1.30, Andrew Adkins) in the lead up to the event, and at the top of the straight the former Bathurst winner and track record holder was in a prime position to add another Tyers Park win to his name. The favourite had been trailing leader Out Now coming into the home turn and ducked inside to start his sprint, while McCabe's duo of Know Where To Look and The Drover started their runs from out wide. Long shot Blue Collar Boy ($101, Elissa Meredith) worked home along the rail to make it a race of four inside the final 200m, though most punters would have expected Ang Pow to eventually pull clear of his challengers. It didn't happen. Instead, Know Where To Look surged clear across the closing 100 metres to deliver a stunning upset. Her stablemate finished faster than anyone else to beat the favourite to the runner-up spot. Winning trainer McCabe was not only blown away by the performances but also the order in which his runners finished. "You can't ask for much more than that. First and second is a great result," McCabe said. "I've got to admit I'm a bit shocked at the result. I thought it would be the other way around back I'll take either of them winning it. "At around 400m out I was quite confident that one of them were going to win because they were both travelling well. It was just a matter of who was going to finish first. "The Drover raced three with no cover and that just took its toll on him over the last 100m, while the other mare had a great run in behind other horses. "Both of them will be going on to the Country Championships Heat now in their next starts." Know Where To Look had come into the race off an encouraging third place run at Cowra, where she finished behind Out Now and It's Business Time. Monday's race was the third career victory for Know Where To Look and the first for her since joining the McCabe stable. Meanwhile, The Drover came within a length of making it back-to-back victories after he claimed a close victory at Cowra last month. He's continued his bridesmaid status at the track, moving his career record to three wins and seven runner-up finishes from 16 starts. Bathurst trainer Dean Mirfin also claimed a quinella at the meeting through Island Press and Kimmylee in the Benchmark 58 Handicap (1,400m). The Mudgee Country Championships Heat will take place on February 27.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/69f05237-f3fb-4a07-83e3-33acb2c98e06.JPG/r1559_956_5568_3221_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg