Council adds key point to its policy on burials on private property

BATHURST Regional Council has made an important amendment to its Burial on Private Property Policy. The policy was recently reviewed and council has made a small, but important, change to bring it in line with guidance from NSW Health on burying a body on private land. Council has added a new section to the policy requiring bodies to be placed in a coffin prior to burial. The change to the policy was made at last week's ordinary meeting of council. The document was not required to be placed on public exhibition. "As the proposed amendment to the policy is minor in nature and reflects current practice, the proposed amendment is not required to be placed on public exhibition prior to adoption," council stated in a report on the item. The policy is very strict on what kinds of private property burials are permitted on. The area of land holding must be a minimum of five hectares, and not be zoned for urban, village or rural residential purposes or be within an area identified strategically for rezoning for these purposes under the Bathurst Region Urban Strategy or the Bathurst Region Rural Strategy. Burial sites must be at least 100 metres from the nearest water course or water body and not within a flood prone area, as well as 100 metres from the nearest dwelling or outbuilding. A minimum cover of 900mm must be achieved between the lid of the coffin and natural ground level, and each grave is to be permanently marked with details of the deceased persons.

