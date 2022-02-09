sport, local-sport,

MICK Stapley is calling on the Wallabies to invade Orange with a huge mob this Sunday, one so big they'll over run Red Devils and Piranhas. This Sunday sees the Orange Piranhas host the penultimate round of the Central West Inter-Club Triathlon Series and it offers the Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club the chance to push for the series lead. While Stapley hadn't really considered the Wallabies would be a chance to claim the honours in the series this season, earning maximum points in their home round on Australia Day has thrust the Bathurst club into contention. In the women's race it was a Bathurst one-two as Hollee Simons and Mercedes Cornelius-Feltus gave the Wallabies a good points injection, while in the men's race Jack Reen got the job done for the hosts ahead of Mudgee Red Devils duo Gareth Fuller and Matt Webster. On top of that, Simons, Reen, Mark Windsor, Craig Smith and Fran Grady all posted age group wins. It earned Bathurst the maximum 35 points for the round, while Mudgee also got full points. It means at the midway point of the four-round series, Mudgee leads the way on 70 points, followed by Bathurst (52.5), Orange (50) and Dubbo (32.5). "It was a really good result and it sits us in a really good position leading into Orange," Stapley said. "We had some amazing results, Jack Reen was just phenomenal on the day. All of our women raced incredibly well with some amazing results as well, we got one and two on the podium there. "So to dominate in the outrights is incredible and a lot of our age groupers as well took out their age groups - it was just a really good result for us as a club. "Those age group wins are what makes the difference, your outright win doesn't give you that many more than an age group win. "Even guys like Will Kelly did exceptionally well in his age group. His is the toughest age group in the competition and he was well up and amongst it after flatting - he went to go out for the bike and he had a flat tyre. "So to pump up his tyre and getting back out there, that he was still up amongst it in that super-competitive age group was fantastic." READ MORE: Reen races his first first Central West Inter-Club Triathlon Series win READ MORE: Grand prix, grand Australia Day, grand Bathurst Wallabies triathlon READ MORE: Miles of smiles as Simons enjoys Australia Day victory Stapley's goal is for his club to once again earn maximum points in Orange - something which can be achieved by having the Wallabies travel in numbers. A full 35 points at Gosling Creek would ensure the Wallabies remain in the top two on the ladder and possibly be in a position to clinch the series in the final round at Dubbo. "The last two rounds, Orange is probably the best chance that Bathurst and Orange have to get back on track with Mudgee because it's the furthest they travel," Stapley said. "So they will lose some numbers going to Orange, Mudgee people usually don't travel as much for the Orange race. Going across to Dubbo is a short trip for the Mudgee guys, so they should get good numbers there. "So if we can get maximum points in Orange and maximum points in Dubbo, we're are a shot. "Realistically if Mudgee don't bring their three young guns and Matt Webster, if they're not in Orange we're an absolute shot. We'll claw back some big points."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/dfa629f7-39ca-4683-a047-a87305cbae08.JPG/r1270_640_4928_2707_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg