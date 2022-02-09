Police making inquiries after two-year-old falls out of moving car

news, local-news,

POLICE are continuing to investigate after a child in a car seat fell out of a moving vehicle in the Bathurst central business district on Wednesday morning. Emergency services received the report of the incident at approximately 8.55am and responded to the scene at the intersection of Russell and Bentinck streets. A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said that several ambulances were sent, along with other emergency services. "We responded with four ambulance road crews to reports a child seat had flown out of a car at the roundabout," they said. "When paramedics arrived we treated a young child for some minor injuries and that child was transported to Orange Base Hospital in a stable condition." The minor injuries were said to have included abrasions to the forehead. No other persons required treatment by NSW Ambulance. Chifley Police District duty officer Inspector David Abercrombie said police are continuing to make inquiries about the circumstances that led to the incident. As of Wednesday afternoon, he could only provide basic details about the vehicle and the direction it was travelling in at the time of the incident. "A 32-year-old female driver was travelling in her sedan," Inspector Abercrombie said. "She was making a right-hand turn from Bentinck Street into Russell Street and as she negotiated the roundabout the rear left door on the car has opened and the baby capsule, containing a two-year-old child, in the back seat has fallen from the car onto the roadway." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

