CELEBRITY chef Matt Moran is about to find out whether or not his plans to transform the Rockley Pub can go ahead. The development application for alterations and additions to the existing pub is on Bathurst Regional Council's agenda for Wednesday's meeting. READ MORE: Chef Matt Moran buys Rockley pub, with major transformation to come A report from the director of Environmental, Planning and Building Services, Neil Southorn, recommends that council grant consent, provided that a raft of conditions are imposed. The pub is located on the corner of Budden and Hill streets in the village of Rockley, approximately 35 kilometres south of the Bathurst CBD. The DA proposes to refurbish and reconfigure the internal floor layout of the existing bar, dining and kitchen areas on the ground floor, along with the internal floor layout of the existing hotel accommodation. Currently, there are 12 hotel rooms, but the number would be reduced to nine. New beer garden seating, landscaping, fencing and gates are also proposed. The garage would be converted to an office and games room, while the laundry would be demolished and reconstructed as bathroom facilities, reusing as much original fabric as possible. The existing kitchen and dining area on the first floor, which has no heritage significance, would also be demolished. The facades facing Budden and Hill streets will go unchanged, and new openings and doors would be consistent with the existing building. READ ALSO: Chef Matt Moran's Rockley plans have a focus on using local Mr Southorn's report notes that no off-street parking is proposed to be provided. If his recommendations are adopted by the council as written, the conditions attached to consent say that an accessible parking space should be provided on Hill Street and a minimum of four parking spaces on site should be created and made available for staff. However, the report also notes that "additional car parking is not required". "To a certain extent these impacts [on parking] are the result of the foreshadowed success of the business and are outside the scope of the planning system to address," Mr Southorn said. "In this case council will need to be reactive to circumstances surrounding these issues as they arise." During the public exhibition period, three submissions were received. They raised concerns about noise, traffic and safety, parking, the needs of Steven's Park as a result of the development, wastewater, water supply, and the impact on future development. The applicant of the DA responded to each of the concerns, as did council staff in the report. The report will come before council on Wednesday night for determination, with the meeting to commence after the public forum. The meeting will be lived streamed via YouTube. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

