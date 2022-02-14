sport, local-sport,

It was a record breaking Proctor Park Challenge this weekend, as 97 teams from across NSW and ACT descended on Bathurst for the annual girls pre-season carnival. Four age groups were contested on the weekend with Rockdale City Suns defeating Blacktown Spartans in the under 12s final, Blacktown Spartans claimed the under 14s title after defeating St George 2-0, Blacktown Spartans winning the under 15s 3-1 against Adamstown Rosebud and Adamstown Rosebud defeating St George 4-3 on penalties in the under 17s final, after the match finished nil-all after extra-time. Poppy Channing, a former Bathurst 75 junior and local district representative, featured in the Spartans team that won the under 15s title. Bathurst had two teams in under 12s and under 14s, with neither team managing to progress to the play-offs, however, the under 12s won 2-0 against Marconi Stallions Sky and the under 14s defeated Wentworth Falls 4-0. READ MORE: There was also a special guest, with current Young Matildas coach Leah Blayney, who originally grew up in the Blue Mountains, attending the carnival. "It's fantastic to see that we have so many teams from all over the state, including teams from Canberra as well," Blayney said. "It's really pleasing to see players from under 12s to 17s playing throughout the weekend. There's some girls experiencing playing against girls from different age groups and different style of plays. "All the exposure for girls in a tournament like this is crucial for their development." Blayney said it was at the Proctor Park Challenge were she first got into coaching. "I first came out here to watch a group of players and that's what actually got me into my first coaching role with the Macarthur Rams," she said. "I'm a bit fan of the challenge. The opportunity for teams to travel, who might play different styles and different age groups, is fantastic for the games." The Proctor Park Challenge featured a ride variety of teams, some playing in the NPL system, while other were just district representative teams - like the two Bathurst teams - and some were local club sides. Blayney said the variety of talent helps improves a player's individual benchmark. "It's fantastic. It helps your benchmark, to see where you're at as an individual, as well as a team," she said. "I mentioned being able to play against different players and teams, and that's what this tournament gives "I started at Wentworth Falls Soccer Club and I was the only girl playing at the club. They've now got three teams competing as this tournament. That's fantastic."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/274394c7-e6ea-4a1c-a24a-0f1afee34f27.JPG/r465_315_3561_2064_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg