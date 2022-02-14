sport, local-sport,

While she's only been selected as a reserve, Roxy George has been called up into the NSW under 18s country women's team for the 2022 season. The talented Bathurst Goldminers junior has only just turned 16 and while an opportunity to play in the state country team will be limited, she said she's excited to get called-up as a reserve. "It's very exciting, especially as a bottom aged player," he said. "To get an opportunity to play at that high level is really exciting." READ MORE: "I'll be called up if someone is injured or is unable to make it." Like George alluded to, she's still in the bottom age of the under 18s age group, so her selection as a reserve is quite an incredible one. Being selected in the team is a great opportunity for George to grow and learn as a basketballer, especially as she'll be training with more experienced players. "It definitely ups your skills, having those higher level players around you and pushing you along the way," she said. "They help you improve your game massively because you get that better competition up there." George's under 18s team is set to contest the Australian Junior Basketball Championships from April 10-17 at the Ballarat Sports and Events Centre in Victoria. "I'll hopefully get to go away with the team to Ballarat in Victoria over Easter for eight days I think. That's versing all the different states," George said. For now George is focused on the Goldminers, the Bathurst-based basketball team getting its season away this weekend in the 2022 Basketball NSW Western Youth League. Competing in the under 18s team, George will be headed to Narrandera with the rest of her team to play four games across Saturday and Sunday. Her Goldminers team will play hosts Narrandera Knights, Orange Eagles, Lithgow Lazers and the Dubbo Rams, with the under 14s heading to same town as well to play games against the Knights, West Wyalong Wildcats Black and Silver, and Gilgandra Windmills. In other age groups, the under 12s boys and under 16s girls are headed to Griffith, the under 12s girls and under 16s boys will play in West Wyalong and the under 14s girls and under 18s will play their games at Leeton.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/a9fbfcca-35bd-4b86-8eb6-13472c0d3bc1.jpg/r3_142_640_502_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg