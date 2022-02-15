news, local-news,

DISABILITY advocate Bob Triming hopes Bathurst Regional Council will take notice of his comments about the Buy Local Gift Card program. The cards can be used at over 150 retailers, which supports the local economy. READ ALSO: More than $1 million loaded onto Bathurst Buy Local Gift Cards since launch While Mr Triming sees the value in the cards, he knows that some people won't be able to use the cards at every participating business. That is because some premises are inaccessible to people with disabilities, who can't get in to or navigate the store to make a purchase using the gift card. At council's last public forum, Mr Triming asked that, in future, advertising for the program denotes which businesses are accessible. He said that this initiative would benefit 20 per cent of the population, along with tourists who might be given one of the gift cards to use. Councillor Marg Hogan followed up on his request when the Buy Local Gift Card was discussed at the council meeting that night. She asked if a QR code could be put on the cards that opens to a list of shops. Director of Environmental, Planning and Building Services, Neil Southorn, said the idea could be looked at, but foreshadowed that it would be difficult to implement. "There are premises which do not necessarily require fully accessible premises," he said. "I note there's differences of opinion as to differences in application between the building code - you can be compliant, but then might still create discrimination under a different act. "There's some stuff there that complicates things."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/c6ec333c-10b0-4a3c-a302-47c7e21c465d.png/r0_25_1020_601_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg