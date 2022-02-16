sport, local-sport,

After a solid start in the opening round of the Central West Golf Pennants, Bathurst will be looking to make it two from win on Sunday. Bathurst claimed a 4-1 win over Parkes back on February 6, with number one Justin Sutton the only golfer to go down, with Jacob Lamb, Reece Hodson, David Hitchick and Jake Davis all winning their match-ups. Bathurst is headed to Parkes this weekend to take on Wellington, who is fresh off a loss to Forbes last weekend, after starting the season with a win over Dubbo. READ MORE: Hodson said his team is feeling confident after a good start two weeks ago. "It was good to get back into golf and stuff like that. All the boys were keen for pennants," he said. "The round itself, the first round is always interesting. Forbes is a good track and I've always played well at Forbes. "I just tried to start with consistent golf and I started well with the first couple of holes. It evened out a little bit through the middle section and I coped a golf ball in the back on the full, someone got me with it. I had a sore back for a while but I pushed through. "As the day got on, I just played better golf and made some good putts and some good shots away in the fairways. I slowly got on top in the middle of round at eight, nine, 10 and 11. "I finished it off 6 and 4, which was a good win. "To see some of the other young fellas - Jacob Lamb and Jake Davis - get through with the same result of 6 and 4 was really good for the junior golfers going through. "It was really good to see the boys put in a solid effort and for their first time in pennant A grade, it's good to see them moving forward." There's just the one change to Hodson's team that will head to Parkes on Sunday - Sutton is set to make way for Daniel Stibbard. Hodson is confident that Stibbard has what it takes to help Bathurst to victory against Wellington. "He's another golfer around my age that is a good player," he said. "I've got pretty good confidence in the team that we'll take away on Sunday. "We'll just go through the motions. The boys will play on Saturday and we'll travel up together on Sunday. "Hopefully we can produce the same as two weeks ago and put another win on the board, which would be good." Bathurst is currently third on the ladder in pool B of division one. Dubbo currently leads the way, followed by Wellington, but those two clubs have played two rounds, while Bathurst has played one. Forbes and Parkes are fourth and fifth respectively. In pool A, Duntryleague leads the way ahead of Mudgee, Wentworth and Cowra in second, third and fourth respectively. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/1e0c5fd3-1aa0-47cb-b60d-f0013fb1c561.jpg/r0_331_5568_3477_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg