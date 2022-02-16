sport, local-sport,

BATHURST Bushranger Elly Rudd is hopeful that match time in the Women's Summer Series will be around the corner for her this weekend, as she looks to test herself against some of the best AFL players in New South Wales. Rudd is among 120 of the state's top players named to take part in the three-round series, which will be a talent identification opportunity for both the GWS Giants and Sydney Swans ahead of the AFLW season. Rudd is one of just two players from the Central West, along with Orange Tigers' Erin Naden, to be taking part in the competition. The series got underway at Sydney Olympic Park on Saturday, although the 18-year-old wasn't part of the Giants Orange squad for their game against Swans White. While Rudd is naturally keen to gain match time she's still enjoyed the training experience so far. "Going into the first training session was definitely a shock. I've obviously only had experience out in the Central West," he said. "It's amazing just being able to train with these girls because a couple of them are train-ons with the GWS Giants AFL women's team. They know what level is required at training to be able to compete at that level. "If I do get to experience at game at that level I think it would be amazing, but even the training has been great. "The intensity is something else. They go into every drill at 100 per cent, ready to go. They're also so supportive and nice as well. It's definitely helped me improve my skills at that level." Rudd is still awaiting to see whether she'll line up for this Sunday's next round - she is guaranteed to play in at least one match - but has been impressed by what she's watched so far, and is keen to get involved. "I had to go to Newcastle over the weekend but I watched the live stream. If I'm not playing this weekend I'll still be there to watch. It was to see that hit-out," she said. This Sunday at Blacktown the ACT and Southern NSW-based Giants Charcoal side will take on Rudd's Sydney-based Giants Orange squad at 12pm. Then the Sydney-based Swans White meet the Northern NSW-based Swans Red outfit at 2pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/fa70aced-a9d5-44b2-ae7a-92c2599a609a.jpg/r467_273_3056_1736_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg