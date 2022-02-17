coronavirus,

Masks and QR codes are set to be scaled back over the next week after the state government announced a series of changes to COVID-19 restrictions on Thursday. From February 25, mask wearing will no longer be mandatory in all indoor settings, except for public transport, hospitals and aged care facilities. Starting from Friday, density limits will be removed from venues, QR codes will only be required for nightclubs and music festivals and working from home arrangement will be left to "employer's discretion." Singing and dancing will also return to all hospitality venues. Deputy Premier Paul Toole said the state government has worked hard to strike the right balance between re-opening the state and keeping everyone safe. "Regional communities have already welcomed back visitors with open arms, and these further freedoms are a big win for everyone who has done the right thing to get us this far," Mr Toole said. "This measured response will reinvigorate our regional communities, with country shows, festivals and other major events able to return bigger than ever." The news comes as the Western NSW Local Health District [WNSWLHD] reported two more COVID-19 cases had been admitted to hospital over the past 24 hours. In the 24 hours to 4pm Wednesday, there were 420 new cases of COVID-19 identified across the health district. The cases were identified through 167 positive PCR tests and 257 positive rapid antigen tests [RAT]. There is currently 19 patients receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital, including one in intensive care. The WNSWLHD figure is included in the 9995 new COVID cases identified across NSW in the same 24-hour reporting period. A further 14 people passed away. NSW also reached the 50 per cent milestone on Thursday for people over 16 and the immunocompromised who had received a third vaccine dose. For more information about COVID-19 advice, visit the NSW Health website. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/ac6dce5e-8a02-47d6-afc9-0a6f223df83e.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg