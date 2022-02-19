Bathurst Regional Positive Ageing Committee is coming together

news, local-news,

COMMUNITY organisations will come together to support Bathurst Regional Council's Positive Ageing Strategy. The strategy was adopted by council in August, 2021 and with the aim of ensuring the region is able to cater for an ageing population. The strategy was back on the agenda for the last council meeting, on February 16. It was noted in the report for the meeting that a Bathurst Regional Positive Ageing Committee will be formed to support the implementation and actions of the strategy over the next few years. Council resolved to adopt the Terms of Reference of the committee, to endorse the membership of the committee and to receive annual summary reports from the committee that outline actions and activities resultant from the strategy. Stakeholders identified in the development of the Positive Ageing Strategy will be invited to participate in the committee. Those stakeholders include the Department of Health, Catholic Health Care, Bathurst Seymour Centre, Bathurst Community Transport, The Neighbourhood Centre, Combined Pensioners and Superannuants Association, Bathurst Business Chamber, Social Futures, the Senior Citizens Centre and local aged care facilities. A copy of the Positive Ageing Strategy can be found on council's website. The strategy encompasses the NSW Government's Guiding Principles for Older People in NSW: recognising the value and diversity of ageing, enabling a whole-of-life approach to ageing, supporting people to have healthier longer lives, keeping people connected and included and enabling people to live in their home and their community. It is also informed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) Decade of Healthy Ageing, WHO Checklist of Essential Features of an Age Friendly City, and the Ageing Well in NSW: Seniors Strategy 2021-2031. Bathurst's strategy, which is ultimately a commitment to the elderly, spans a period of five years between 2021 and 2026.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/28a08601-ecc6-443e-9e29-f64e543a5bb6.JPG/r0_138_3052_1862_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg