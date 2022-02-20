news, local-news,

AT the last three federal elections, Jess Jennings' name has featured on the ballot paper. That won't be the case this year, though. The devout Australian Labor Party member has confirmed he will not put his name forward for the seat of Calare. For him, three attempts was enough. "I'm not intending to be Federal candidate for Calare at this election," he said. "I'm more than happy to give it a miss, and my family is more than happy for me to give it a miss, too." Calare continuing to present itself as a Nationals safe seat was a factor in the decision. "Quite honestly, even if the Federal Government changed position, I don't really think there would be a change in Calare, even if there was a bit of a shift," Mr Jennings said. "I don't think it would be a substantial change. "I've done it three times; that was always my strategic commitment. Had it been a close contest, if it was down to under five per cent and a marginal seat, certainly I'd be happy to give it another go, but I'll leave it at that for now." He has not heard of any contender being set in stone by the Labor party to contest the seat of Calare. Other candidates have come forward for the seat, though. Incumbent Andrew Gee is likely to run again for The Nationals, while Orange small business owner Kate Hook has announced her candidacy as an independent. Bathurst Real Estate principal Stacey Whittaker will also contest the seat of Calare. READ MORE: Bathurst's Stacey Whittaker to be the One Nation candidate for seat of Calare She will run on behalf of One Nation. "I think there has been, for a little while, a disenchantment of the larger parties and I have felt strongly for quite a while that the regional areas are treated like the poor cousins all the time," Mrs Whittaker said earlier this month. "I feel the timing is now right for me ... and I thought, 'If not now, when?', and I think now is the time and now is the time for a change."

