COUNCILLORS were thrilled they got the chance to put Reverend Garry Coleman's name on Mount Panorama permanently. For nearly two decades, Rev Coleman would give a short prayer before the anthem at Supercars events, mainly at Bathurst, as the category's chaplain. His role, which was unpaid, also saw him provide pastoral care and spiritual support. He retired in 2021, with his last event the Bathurst 1000 in December. Rev Coleman gave a tearful final prayer, ending with the words: "Chaplain Garry, over and out". Two days before he addressed the crowd, Bathurst Regional Council honoured him by naming Mount Panorama's new chaplain's centre after him. Although the presentation occurred months ago, council formally endorsed the name of the shed this month. In a report on the name, it was revealed that the process began in July, 2021 and remained confidential. Council had to support a variation to its Naming of Council Facilities Policy to allow for the shed to bear Rev Coleman's name. At the February 2 meeting, councillors reflected on giving the beloved chaplain the honour. Councillor Ian North, who was mayor at the time, said it was "a privilege" to make the presentation to Rev Coleman. "He nearly broke down in tears. A gentleman who has put such a large part of his life into supporting race drivers and their families," he said. "... It was absolutely wonderful to see this gentleman acknowledged the way he was on the day." Cr Aubin also reflected on Rev Coleman's involvement in motor sport, recalling of how he responded when a driver was killed in a race Cr Aubin was also competing in at Amaroo Park. "He's a fantastic man and the most humble man you will ever meet," Cr Aubin said. He also spoke about how emotional Rev Coleman was about retiring, and said that naming the shed after him was "fantastic" acknowledgment of the man's many contributions to motor sport.

