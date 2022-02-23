One more person hospitalised with COVID-19 in Western NSW

coronavirus,

ONE more person has been hospitalised with COVID-19 in the Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD). As of 4pm Tuesday, the total number of people in the district's hospitals was sitting at 12. Of those patients, two are in the intensive care unit (ICU). The number is unchanged from the previous reporting period. There were 510 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in the health district in the 24 hours to 4pm Tuesday. The cases were identified through 191 positive PCR test results and 319 positive Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs). Across the state there were 8931 positive results. There are currently 1,246 COVID-19 cases admitted to hospital, including 69 people in intensive care, 29 of whom require ventilation. There were six deaths reported in the 24 hours to 4pm Tuesday, four women and two men. Three of them were aged in their 80s and three were in their 90s. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

