community,

2MCE is proud to be part of community radio's renowned support of Australian music. As a community broadcaster, we are in a unique position to play local, independent, and unsigned artists. In the most recent community radio listener survey for Bathurst and Orange conducted by McNair yellowSquares, 40 per cent of listeners said they tune in because we play Australian music and support local artists. On 2MCE we have several specialist Australian music programs. On Mondays at 1pm, you will hear the Aus Music Showcase, which highlights tracks from the Australian Music Radio Airplay project (Amrap) weekly charts. Amrap is an initiative from the Community Broadcasting Association of Australia that distributes and promotes contemporary Australian music to community radio stations. This includes signed and unsigned Australian musicians, and major and independent record labels. The Aus Music Showcase is presented by 2MCE volunteers and Charles Sturt University students and staff. At 2pm, Afternoon Oz plays a range of Australian tracks from Amy Shark to Yothu Yindi. At 3pm, You Heard it Here First is presented by Oscar Nicholls where he unearths fresh talent from Amrap and gives you his tips on what will become the next big hits. You will also hear Australian music across many of our other programs including tracks from artists in the Central West. This week, we farewell Brady Evans from National Radio News as he departs for a position at the 2GB newsroom in Sydney. Brady joins a long list of esteemed National Radio News and 2MCE alumni who work in newsrooms across the country. Congratulations, Brady. Tune in to your community radio station on 92.3 Bathurst and 94.7 Orange, or stream from 2mce.org. You can also follow us on Facebook @2MCEcommunityradio, Instagram @2MCEsocial or Twitter @2MCEorg.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/90350057-82ed-4197-9156-4fae27c7c8dd.jpg/r0_101_4013_2368_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg