Bathurst author and poet David Stanley's first foray into fictional literature finally has a conclusion, with Ironbark Creek: Home, Land and Country round out his dystopian zombie trilogy set predominantly in the Central West. The book concludes the story of Cathy, Jack and the Ironbark Creek community as they attempt to keep themselves safe from zombies and their leaders ['ambos'], as well as renegade human forces at play across the post-apocalyptic Australian landscape. READ MORE: Bathurst author David Stanley publishes second book in the Ironbark Creek zombie series Mr Stanley said it's a fulfilling feeling to bring the Ironbark Creek trilogy to the publishing fore, as it combines his fascination for zombie apocalypse stories with his diverse medical knowledge as a nurse with 40-plus years experience. "In this book, some of the Ironbark clan ventures to Darwin on a desperate rescue mission, while those who remain attempt to fend off advances by the Global Reset Committee," he said. "The whole story comes to a fitting conclusion, and there's plenty of twists and turns along the way." READ MORE: A local tale...with zombies: David Stanley to launch 'Ironbark Creek' Mr Stanley said he's been impressed by the positive feedback towards the Ironbark Creek trilogy, particularly in light of the pandemic affecting the book's promotion. "Now that I'm retired, I'd like to put more focus into writing, and with the pandemic starting to ease a bit, I'm hoping to promote the series more in person, especially the second and third book," he said. "It's a big ask, but I'd love to see the Ironbark Creek series picked up as either a film series or for an online streaming platform." Mr Stanley currently has two other books in the works, which he manages to fit in among a vast variety of interests, such as poetry and tabletop war games. But he hopes to receive more feedback on the Ironbark Creek trilogy to help determine what to add to his writing. READ ALSO: Call for council to install a Changing Places Toilet in CBD "I plan to start doing some book launches in Bathurst, and probably in Orange and Wellington, and will endeavour to visit this year's Man from Ironbark festival in Stuart Town," he said. "All feedback helps, I'm really curious to gauge what people think of the entire trilogy." The Ironbark Creek trilogy also includes Ironbark Creek and Ironbark Creek Bloodlines, and is available to purchase from BooksPlus Bathurst and online at www.balboapress.com. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

