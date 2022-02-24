news, local-news,

GRANT Maskill-Dowton's done it again. The director of Raine and Horne Bathurst has again been named the top real estate agent in Bathurst in the 2022 RateMyAgent Agent of the Year Awards. Different to most real estate awards, the RateMyAgent awards "celebrate and recognise real estate agents and agencies that provide truly excellent client service, based primarily on customer satisfaction". The awards are calculated based on the verified reviews that customers provide on the RateMyAgent website. The awards recognise real estate agents and agencies on a national, state and suburb level. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Mr Maskill-Dowton has won the top agent award for Bathurst for the last six years. He said it was very rewarding to be recognised based on reviews by customers. "It's actually, in my opinion, one of the most rewarding awards in the fact that it's based on people's experience with you," he said. "They're writing reviews to state they had a good experience with you, so I think that to me means more than anything, because that's why I do what I do." He said to claim the title of top agent six years in a row was "humbling". The second spot went to Jay Cleary from Cleary Fairbrother Real Estate. Mitchell Bestwick of One Agency Bestwick Real Estate was third, while Tom Clyburn and Sandy Fairbrother (Cleary Fairbrother) took out fourth and fifth respectively. In addition to having the top agent in Bathurst, Raine and Horne was also named the top agency. Mr Maskill-Dowton said the award reflected the efforts of the whole team. "I think its a reflection of our longevity in Bathurst and the team that we have," he said. "It's not just on me, it's on the whole team and the results are speaking for themselves." The next best agency was One Agency Bestwick, followed by Bathurst Real Estate, Westate Property (formerly Century 21 Bathurst Region), and Ray White Emms Mooney Oberon.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/c85425d0-0bf4-4709-b73a-910ff03a2b48.jpg/r1101_455_5760_3087_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg