Work is well under way on a $2.83 million project to greatly expand capacity at Bathurst Regional Airport, in what is being heralded by Deputy Premier and Bathurst MP Paul Toole as investment to "build for the future." But the investment, which has already seen the sealing of the second runway as well as upgrades to the taxiways and aprons, is not without its critics, with outgoing Burke's Transport owner Graeme Burke, who has also been a pilot for over three decades, calling the airport "dreadfully overcapitalised." Mr Toole said the investment, which includes $1 million contributed by Bathurst Regional Council, is poised to bring further economic activity to the area in future years. READ MORE: Bathurst Airport gains $2.8 million in funding to foster future growth "We've got a 1300-metre runway and upgraded taxiways and aprons that will allow additional planes to land in the area, as well as room for emergency services and flight training," he said. "This investment is about working with council to plan for the best economic outcomes for not only locals, but visiting planes and the airport's future." But Mr Burke said the millions of dollars previously invested in the airport has not attracted one new business in the past seven years. READ MORE: Up, up and away for $5m airport upgrade "We don't even have a proper regional passenger transport [RPT] service, and all Regional Express [REX] are doing is milking regional and remote subsidies through the federal government; the bare minimum to hold the route open," he said. "The money has been spent in the wrong direction, that's all it boils down to." READ MORE: Burke's Transport owner questions investment into Bathurst Airport Mr Burke also made note of the entry to the airport via PJ Moodie Memorial Drive, calling it "appalling". "I've flown all around Australia, and I've never seen an airport entry as daggy as ours," he said. "If we're trying to attract high-flying business people to Bathurst to invest masses of money, the airport doesn't really generate a good first impression." "I'm not dismissing these latest upgrades, they've improved capacity at the airport, but council is stuck in the mud regarding attracting business to the facility." Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor acknowledged "the airport can't compete against Orange regarding passenger planes and larger aircraft", but said the investment has potential to turn the region into a hub for light aircraft and training. "We're the only Central West airport with two runways, which gives light aircraft greater incentive to land here," Cr Taylor said. "This facility is a major asset to Bathurst, and these upgrades will create opportunity for growth."

