Last chance: Deadline arrives for public submissions on Section 10 claim

MONDAY is the final day to make a submission on the latest Section 10 application for land on and around Mount Panorama, which some fear could have serious ramifications for Bathurst. The Wiradyuri Traditional Owners Central West Aboriginal Corporation made the application under Section 10 of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Heritage Protection Act (ATSIHP) in late 2021, seeking the long-term preservation and protection of land it claims is a significant Aboriginal area. READ MORE: New Section 10 application threatens Mount Panorama second circuit In a statement to the Western Advocate last year, the Traditional Owners group said they were "compelled to apply for the protection" offered by Section 10 of the act. " Wahluu has been a central part of Wiradyuri life for millennia and the directors are called to protect it," they said. "We very much hope that Wahluu receives the necessary recognition and protection appropriate for a place of spiritual and cultural importance." The decision to make a declaration under the act, if deemed the appropriate course of action, would be made by Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley. She appointed Elle Lillis from Northern Rivers-based archaeology, history and heritage management specialists Virtus Heritage to prepare a report regarding the Section 10 application. Ms Lillis invited community members to make representations to her, which will be considered in the preparation of the report. The deadline, which was extended by 12 weeks, is 5pm Monday. Comments can be sent to consultation@virtusheritage.com.au. Councillor Warren Aubin has urged people to get their submissions in, saying the decision made by Minister Ley could have serious consequences for Bathurst. "People should be making these submissions to put their case forward, especially if they are involved anywhere around that land," he said. "State your case, because it is imperative this Section 10 is wiped off the map." READ ALSO: Go-kart track loan and more on agenda for Section 10 working party The Traditional Owners claim the specified area is under threat from a number of proposals, including the construction of the second circuit and associated facilities; circuit maintenance and preparation proposed by the Panorama Motorcycle Club; remediation works at McPhillamy Park; and the construction of a dwelling at 428 Conrod Straight. The claim also refers to the potential risks posed by geotechnical test pits and boreholes for the construction of the Regis pipeline proposed by GHD. Cr Aubin fears that, if a declaration is made, then any of those projects could be in jeopardy. "It's got far reaching ramifications on the whole of our region," he said.

