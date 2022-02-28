news, local-news, Gee, Ukraine

MEMBER for Calare Andrew Gee has reacted to the conflict unfolding between Russia and Ukraine, calling the situation "heartbreaking" and "unjustified". After tensions escalated between the two countries, Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 with ground and air assaults across the country. Civilians have been injured and killed in the days since. In one of the latest acts of war, Russian forces blew up a gas pipeline in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city. Ukraine's State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection warned the explosion, which it said looked like a mushroom cloud, could cause an "environmental catastrophe". Mr Gee, who is also Australia's Minister for Defence Personnel and Veterans Affairs, released a statement on Sunday condemning the attacks on Ukraine. "It is heartbreaking to see the worsening human toll of Vladimir Putin's unprovoked, unjustified attack on Ukraine," he said. "Civilians have been killed and wounded, families have been separated, children are sheltering in bunkers, and tens of thousands are fleeing their homes. "Ukrainian military and civilians are now bravely fighting to defend their homeland from the Russian invaders." Mr Gee said Australia "stands with our allies" and would continue to provide support from afar. "As well as sanctions we are also committing cyber assistance and non-lethal military equipment and medical supplies, through NATO, to support the people of Ukraine," he said. "Australia condemns this violence in the strongest possible terms and we continue our calls for Russian forces to withdraw." Australia imposed sanctions on Russia last week in response to the invasion. The sanctions target specific Russian individuals, corporations and industries, and, along with sanctions from other countries, aim to pressure Russia into ceasing its attacks. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/a5d82936-4069-4971-a874-df6bfced19e0.jpg/r0_85_852_566_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg