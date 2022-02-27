sport, local-sport,

AMANDA Turnbull has earned passage through to her first Miracle Mile, and the way the trainer from The Lagoon did it was something to behold. Turnbull took Bundoran into Saturday night's $100,000 Group 1 Allied Express Sprint (1,609 metres) as a $51 shot, needing a top two result to secure a ticket to the Miracle Mile the following weekend. The Lincoln Royal gelding was going up against some of the best horses the country has to offer, and Turnbull knew something special was going to be required on Saturday night when Bundoran entered the final straight sitting at the tail of the field. Reigning two-time Miracle Mile champion King Of Swing ($1.35 favourite, Luke McCarthy) had done things the hard way during the weekend's run, spending the whole trip in the death seat at Menangle, but he still sped away from his challengers across the final 200m. Both Bundoran and Jay Ok ($10, Gavin Fitzpatrick) peeled out wide to mount a late challenge on the legendary pacer, and Turnbull's gelding was the quicker of the pair. Bundoran put in a super turn of foot to come up half a head shy of Group 1 glory but, importantly, finished a length clear of Jay Ok to give Turnbull her first Miracle Mile appearance. The winning mile rate was a furious 1:47.9, and came with an opening quarter of 24.9 and a run home of 27.5. The time was a tenth quicker than the mark King Of Swing ran to win the 2020 edition of the Miracle Mile, breaking his own personal record in the process. The mile rate was three seconds quicker than the best winning effort Bundoran has produced in his career. "It was unreal to run past horses who are that good. He went super," Turnbull said. "I knew from early on that they were running along so I knew it was going to be a fast race, but my guy was fast too. "I wasn't sure he'd get that close but I knew he'd go good. I needed them to sort of run along, which they did, and that suited him. He follows in his speed, which is the best part about him. "Making the Miracle Mile's amazing. It's an unreal feeling." Turnbull will be looking to emulate the efforts of her father Steve who won the 2001 Miracle Mile with Smooth Satin and also her late grandfather Tony who was the 1974 champion with Hondo Grattan. Mat Rue was the latest Bathurst driver to take out the mile, winning on Luke McCarthy's Baby Bling in 2013. The final Miracle Mile field will be Mach Dan, Better Eclipse, Spirit Of St Louis, Majestic Cruiser, King Of Swing, Bundoran, Bondi Lockdown and Expensive Ego, with Jay OK and Like A Wildfire the emergencies. Chris and Anthony Frisby's Our Uncle Sam came up short in the night's other qualifying Group 1 race when they finished eighth to Spirit Of St Louis. Rue's Miss Exclusive almost claimed Group-level glory as well at Saturday night's Menangle meeting. Miss Exclusive ($21, Cameron Hart) finished second in the Group 2 Pink Bonnet (1,609 metres).

