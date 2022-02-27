sport, local-sport,

Brad Glasson hit at over a run a ball in an unbeaten knock of 67 to take his side to a five wicket success over Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket leaders Cavaliers at Wade Park. Glasson entered at number four after watching the Bathurst representative trio of Imran Qureshi, Sam Macpherson and Ryan Peacock all fall cheaply. Together with Lachlan Coad (15) and Oliver Newton (37) he guided the team to a win within 30 overs of chasing. He finished with 11 fours and a six as Cavs suffered their first defeat across both BOIDC and Bonnor Cup this season. Flynn Taylor led the way with the ball after taking 3-22 from his six overs, and also got to experience the winning moment alongside Glasson out in the middle of the field (4 not out). Cavaliers did have their share of players who stood tall in defeat, including Bailey Ferguson who hit a team-high 47 runs and opening bowlers Charlie Greer (2-43) and Hugh Britton (2-45), who troubled Rugby early on. SHAUN Grenfell's unbeaten 76 took Orange City to a four wicket success over ORC at Morse Park 1 on Saturday. Grenfell and the Warriors conducted a well-paced chase of ORC's 8-156 as they caught the hosts' total with nine balls still up their sleeves. ORC's middle order was able to provide some spark for the team (something they've struggled with this season) following a shaky start as Fletcher Norris (27 not out) and Ricky Webb (26) top scored at spots six and seven. Brett Causer was the best of the Warriors attack with 3-39. Andrew Rutledge (2-21) continued his consistent season with the ball and Brad Johnson (2-28) continued his run of form. After a couple of early wickets for ORC opening bowler Jacob Ryan (2-30) Grenfell took control of the match. Ed Morrish (37) was able to provide solid support during a 71-run stand. Justin Stephenson (2-35) was the other ORC bowler to take multiple wickets. CENTRALS claimed the spoils over CYMS in the closest contest of the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket round on Saturday, winning by 31 runs at Jack Brabham 1. The Centrals lower order came to the rescue, led by Aijdan Mannering (46 not out) and Max Powell (30), to help the team reach 166 before they were all dismissed. Rory Daburger (3-14) and Hugh Le Lievre (3-22) were both in great form with the ball for CYMS. After a poor start of their own with the bat CYMS tried to mount a rescue effort too, with Daburger (26) and Le Lievre (25) doing what they could with the score at 5-57, but it wasn't to be. Cam Rasmussen took 4-17 in a big bowling performance. CYMS now drop to last on the ladder following Centennials Bulls' win. CENTENNIALS Bulls turned up ready to be the party spoilers on Saturday as they recorded a win over Bathurst City and lifted themselves of the bottom of the ladder in the process. Season-high scores from both Peter Mccleary (58) and Calvin Windus (45) along with Kyle Aubin's 4-23 saw the Bulls record an 87-run bonus point win. Centennials won the toss at George Park 1 and their top five all proceeded to make some sort of an impact on the scoreboard, with Aubin (27) the next-best of the bunch, as they made their way to 9-197. Connor Whale (3-45) was the best of the Redbacks attack while Clint Moxon, Harry Craig and Ollie Simpson all took two wickets. Outside of Cohen Schubert (26) no other Redbacks batter in the top seven would make it past two runs, while Marcus Turnbull (32) and Jarrod Urza's (29) put on a late, brave stand. Tyler Horton (3-24) helped Aubin tear through the order. Colts showcased their finals credentials in the comfortable victory, led by a score of 66 from first grade debutant Mazharul Bhuian and an unbeaten 59 from experienced campaigner Russ Gardner. The Colts skipper and Bhuian put on 104 together for the third wicket before Gardner and Josh Toole (15 not out) finished the team's pursuit of the Saints' score of 7-177. Crucially, the win at Loco along with losses for ORC and Bathurst City on Saturday has given Colts a seven point buffer over their pursuers for the remaining finals spot. Saints won the toss and elected to bat first on Saturday, getting themselves off to a solid start through Nic Broes' 44. Several other batters made starts but Jack Goodsell (29 not out) at number eight would come closest to matching that score. Gardner joined Bhuian in the middle with the score at 2-38 but the hosts quickly dispelled any doubts as the pair blasted 13 fours and six sixes between them in the match winning partnership. Saints' opening bowling pair Jack Goodsell (1-32) and Matt Fearnley (1-33) were the best of the attack.

