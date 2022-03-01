sport, local-sport,

EMMA Turnbull's still buzzing after her success during Menangle's Miracle Mile carnival, where she drove Steve Turnbull's Smooth Baht ($9.50) to a fast victory in the Lady Drivers Invitational Pace (1,609 metres). In her first ever start on her uncle's horse Turnbull was able to move out wide and get her runner into clear air on the run for home, charging down Artillery ($5, KerryAnn Morris) and favourite Doubtless Bay ($1.95, Amanda Turnbull). Smooth Baht was able to find cover behind Nerano in a three wide move around the last bend before peeling to the outside to pursue leader Doubtless Bay. Artillery arrived late on the scene to mount a challenge but Smooth Baht held on to win by a metre in a new career best mile rate of 1:49.5. Turnbull said she felt confident of her winning chances with the way that Smooth Baht approached the last 200m. "It was great and it was in a quick time too. The horse went super," she said. "It's been a while since I won down there. I haven't been going down much because I haven't had anything good enough so it's great to get the win. "When I straightened up I thought 'He's a good show here' and I hit the front. Something came late but he was able to fight it off pretty easily in the end. Turnbull will chase more success at this Wednesday night's Bathurst Paceway meeting. There's four drives for horses trained by her mother Wendy while Turnbull also has a drive on Gary Eyre's Karinya Rocco. Turnbull recently drove Eyre's runner to a victory during Blayney's carnival of cups. "It's probably one of those nights where all the horses aren't going along too bad but they might find it a bit difficult," she said. "We'll just have to wait and see what happens." Bathurst nine-race meeting on Wednesday night will start from 6.37pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/51162feb-488c-432c-8cbb-e15c9a260030.jpg/r0_302_2868_1922_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg