AFTER counting more than 1300 heavy vehicles passing by her home on a daily basis, Stewart Street resident Lorraine Sargeant is calling for a bypass to be constructed as soon as possible. Ms Sargeant raised her concerns at Bathurst Regional Council's last ordinary meeting, recounting accidents and near misses to further illustrate her point. She said that previous councils had failed to appropriately plan the city's road network, which has resulted in the growing number of trucks passing by residential houses. "According to Paul Toole, 1800 heavy vehicles currently pass through Bathurst daily, and I personally counted 1390 pass by my home in Stewart Street over 24 hours across 24 days in July 2020," Ms Sargeant said. "That's approximately one heavy vehicle every minute, every day, but I'm sure there's many people here that have been caught up in a convoy of many heavy vehicles at one time travelling on our roads." She said that heavy vehicles were constantly stopping and parking outside homes, causing substantial noise pollution in the heritage conservation area. She urged council to be more proactive, so Bathurst could achieve the same result as Orange. "If council can acquire land from three property land owners in 2020 to be able to divert traffic around Monaghan's bluff to allow work to reopen The Bridle Track, it can do the same for the community of Bathurst. I trust our new council is up to the challenge," she said. READ MORE: Bridle Track diversion to create diversion around Monaghan's Bluff Ms Sargeant said it was time to remove the heavy vehicles from the streets and end "the constant noise and intrusion" on residents' lives. Councillor Warren Aubin, who in the past called for a bypass himself, said council is looking at the idea, but it would be very hard to achieve any time soon. "It'd be a great thing to happen, but we've got Herford Street on the plans, and then you've got a second road in from Kelso, so a bypass is probably 20 years away," he told the Western Advocate. "I just think it is a pipedream. It's on the plans, it's on the radar, but gee whiz there's a lot, a lot, a lot of work to do before that would come to fruition. "It's easy to say Orange has a northern and a southern one, that's fine, but they had that land available to put one through. Here, where are you going to put it?" While Ms Sargeant didn't suggest a location herself, she did call on council to forget the southern bypass route suggested in a 2008 report from consultants, and instead consult with locals to find out what is appropriate.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/7108c9ef-c383-4f33-afbd-ccdc7a0f4417.jpg/r0_171_3359_2069_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg