FIVE years in the making - it's finally back. The Bathurst Long Track Masters will bring the Bathurst Showground roaring to life this Saturday for the first time since 2017, as a full field on entries eagerly await the return of the high speed spectacle. A range of categories for bikes and sidecars across junior and senior categories has seen more than 400 competitors sign up. Panorama Motorcycle Club secretary Danial Beech said nothing has changed after five years - people will still scramble to secure their place in the event. "It's great for us. It's massive, the biggest one ever," he said. "This is the premier flat track event of the calendar in Australia. We've got people coming from right up in north Queensland, Brisbane and Victoria, Sydney and Canberra. "It's one of the fastest tracks around and has one of the best track surfaces to race on." Variety has always been the big selling point for the masters. Couple that with the speed of the well-renowned speed of the Bathurst circuit and Beech said you've got yourself a winning combination. "People love watching the sidecars. There's also the sliders. Then the last couple of the races for the night will definitely be the ones to watch, and they end with the Bathurst Unlimited Final," he said. "That will be big names going for that one and we've got national champions turning up for it. There's a fair few riders from here going as, and they're across a great range of age groups." The Pro 450 and Bathurst Masters Unlimited classes have received 74 entries, and will be several of the big categories to watch across the span of their three rounds of heats. The Over 40yrs Unlimited class is at capacity too with 45 individual entries. Junior numbers have been strong for long track's return to the Showground, with 22 taking part in the 250/125cc 13-16s and 29 signing up for 85cc/150cc 9-13s. Beech said he and the Panorama Motorcycle Club committee have been blown away by the support and feedback in the lead up to the event. "I went a Motorcycling NSW delegates meeting last week in Blacktown and I was reminding people not to forgot about this event and half the people in the room stood up and said 'We'll be there. We'll be there'," he said. "The chairman said it's definitely one of the premier events of the NSW calendar in off-road motorcycling." Racing is set to start at 8am, with Sunday listed as a reserve day in case of rain.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/249c3b7a-8ee5-41a5-b621-b32d8a5411fa.JPG/r272_522_5357_3395_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg