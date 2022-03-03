Massive night of racing on the cards for Bathurst Cycling Club

sport, local-sport,

Bathurst Cycling Club has an exciting night of racing on Friday, March 4, with the Harold Buttsworth Memorial Wheelrace to be contested over five laps at the veledrome. The late Buttsworth played an integral role in the Bathurst Cycling Club as not only a race member but also in various roles on the committee. His main love of cycling was riding the boards in many handicaps around the countryside, as well as being a professional road cyclist in a New Zealand team. The trophy was donated by Cleo (Harold's wife) in 2012 as a fitting remembrance to Harold. The trophy has been won by some talented members of the club including Michael Robinson (2012), Harry Carter (2016) and talented AIS athlete Kalindra Robinson (2021). Bathurst Cycling Club will also be running the 2022 Keirin Championship during the night. Bathurst riders will also represent NSW at the upcoming AusCycling Track Championships, which will be held at the Anna Meares Veledrome in Brisbane at the end of March. Those riders includes Eliza Bennett and Kalinda Robinson the elite women's and Ebony Robinson and Cadel Lovett in the under 17s. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/6666a3d6-24cc-4900-9d1d-9877565d3734.jpg/r9_378_4023_2646_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg