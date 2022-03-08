news, local-news,

THE term sporting all-rounder is one commonly used, but with WNBL experience, an Olympic Games gold medal for rugby sevens and an AFLW contract, there is nothing common about the skills of Chloe Dalton. On Wednesday Dalton, who is also a physiotherapist and founded the Female Athlete Project, will be a special guest at the Bathurst Giants' Celebration of Female Football. It is an event designed to celebrate Bathurst Giants skipper Katie Kennedy being named an AFLW Community Ambassador for NSW/ACT, as well as the city's abundant female talents across all sports. "Obviously we are there to promote AFL, but how great is it to have a platform to promote all women's sport?" Bathurst Giants president Kath Sloan said. "We wanted to have a function for Katie and wanted to do it on International Women's Day, but it's also the recognition that women's sport is finally getting a platform after, to be honest, we've been banging on for years." Since joining the AFL Central West women's competition in 2018, the Bathurst Giants have gained plenty of attention for their success. They have drawn on players from a host of sporting backgrounds - something which makes Dalton a perfect fit as guest speaker. READ MORE: Kathy Sloan becomes first female president of a Bathurst AFLCW Club The now 28-year-old played basketball for the Sydney University Flames in the national league before switching to rugby sevens and being part of Australia's successful Rio Olympics campaign. Dalton played her first game in the AFLW in 2019 for Carlton, was runner-up in their best and fairest the following season and has now signed with the Greater Western Sydney Giants. Off the field, her Female Athlete Project shares the stories of leading female athletes. "It's really exciting, she is amazing. It's great that she's multi-sport and she's a gold medallist. She's also started a platform to talk about women's sport, so we're really looking forward to having her," Sloan said. "Hopefully it's inspiring for the girls because we have a lot of people who's second sport is AFL. We should have in the room people who are rugby union players, league players, netball players as well." READ MORE: Giants put pre-season focus on supportive culture following passing of club-mate Dalton is a perfect example how female athletes with different sporting backgrounds can have success in AFL and Sloan hopes it will inspire more people to join the ranks of the Bathurst Giants. "It is always that hard slog for us of being that second sport, while people come across and enjoy it we are always trying to convert people to rules from other sports," Sloan said. "At the Giants we are trying to form a group of supportive women at the club ... we've got women's umpires, coaches, team managers, players and volunteers and committee members, we're really luck because we've got women involved across all aspects." Dalton will join the evening via video link. It will start at 7pm at Bathurst Panthers with all invited to attend. The cost is $5 per head for pasta, salad and garlic bread, RSVP to Bathurst Giants.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/35ba6c79-e14e-4ab9-99b9-b5bea0225fda.JPG/r0_26_874_520_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg