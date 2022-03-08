Bathurst evades rain and flood threat, but caution still urged

news, local-news,

THERE were fears of minor flooding around the Macquarie River on Tuesday, but thankfully the amount of rain Bathurst received fell short of expectations. On Monday, the Bureau of Meteorology had forecast between 25 and 40 millimetres to fall on Tuesday. However, by mid Tuesday morning the projected rainfall figure dropped to a maximum of 30mm. According to the Bureau, less than 10mm had been recorded at Bathurst Agricultural Station by late that afternoon. READ ALSO: Thousands on alert as storms slam NSW and beyond Bathurst State Emergency Service (SES) Unit media officer Kevin Ng said that the threat of flooding had eased off, but people still had to be cautious. "There's showers likely to the east part of our catchment, but we're not expecting it to go to minor flood level," he said, adding that it was a dynamic situation. He said Bathurst had been fortunate to avoid the severe flooding seen in other parts of the state, including the Blue Mountains. READ ALSO: Bathurst RSL Club donates $5000 to clubs in NSW flood zones "Blue Mountains Council's now been declared a natural disaster area, so we're very lucky in that regard with the weather," Mr Ng said. It is still possible flooding could occur in the coming days. Mr Ng encouraged people to check local council and SES Facebook pages for updates, and to not drive into floodwaters. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

