"THIS cannot be allowed to happen." Deputy premier and local member Paul Toole has warned the Federal Government of the "very damaging impact" a Section 10 declaration could have on motor racing and future development at Mount Panorama. He made the comments in a submission to the consultants tasked with preparing a report for Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley. READ MORE: New Section 10 application threatens Mount Panorama second circuit A copy of Mr Toole's submission, along with others, was obtained by the Western Advocate. The subsequent report from consultants will be one of the items Ms Ley considers in determining the Section 10 application from the Wiradyuri Traditional Owners Central West Aboriginal Corporation, which seeks the permanent protection of land on and surrounding Mount Panorama / Wahluu. The Traditional Owners have previously told the Western Advocate that they felt "compelled to apply for the protection offered by Section 10 of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Heritage Protection Act". "Wahluu has been a central part of Wiradyuri life for millennia and the directors are called to protect it," they said. In his submission, Mr Toole said that he was contacted by, and had met with, constituents and stakeholders who were concerned about the application and its potential ramifications. Mr Toole made it clear that he shares some of their concerns, particularly after Ms Ley made a declaration on land at the top of Mount Panorama in May 2021. Her declaration contradicted recommendations from the independent report she had commissioned. READ MORE: Bathurst go-kart track: Independent report advises against section 10 declaration "A further decision like this could potentially impact on the many existing and potential local and international events, meaning that they may not [be] able to proceed into the future. It could also impact on things like camping and other activities in this area," Mr Toole said. "Bathurst has a long and proud history around international car racing events and this decision could see the Federal Government being responsible for the 'death knell' of local and international car racing events in Bathurst. "As you would be aware Mount Panorama has a number of race meets throughout the year that generate millions of dollars back into the local economy. It also employs hundreds of people for each event that is held in the local area. "We cannot let this occur over areas that are already used for existing race meets or are used by the wider public for existing activities and I ask you to think of what is in the public interest here." He said the second circuit project, which has state and federal funding attached to it, could also be lost. While the impact on motor sport was a key concern, Mr Toole said businesses, clubs, private residents, and even the city's waste management centre, could also suffer if a declaration is made. "A declaration under Section 10 of the ATSIHP Act will have significant negative economic impact on the current operations of Mount Panorama and surrounding area. This cannot be allowed to happen," he said. "As proud locals and supporters of car racing for many decades, understanding the critical nature of this to the local economy and the region, we want to see racing continue and not become a thing of the past. "We cannot stand by or agree with this decision as it will see racing decimated here in Bathurst and severely impact on other associated activities." It is understood the consultants are now awaiting final comments from those who made representations before drafting a report. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/5ba7be1d-4cde-4738-8c41-7c6a6683e91e.png/r110_0_2050_1096_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg