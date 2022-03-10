sport, local-sport,

BATHURST gets a double dose of NSW Men's Masters Hockey State Championships from this Friday as Cooke Hockey Complex plays host to the Over 50s and Over 70s tournaments. Bathurst will be fielding a team in each competition as the association welcomes 22 teams to the venue over the two age groups. It marks the first two masters championships events of the new year. Bathurst Men's Masters secretary Greg Meale said it's exciting to see two championships taking place over the three days. "Obviously people bid for the championships, and with Bathurst having three fields - three relatively new fields - always helps us out with that," he said. "We've done a great job at running the championships before and we've built up a good reputation, so we've usually been able to get something whenever we express our interest. "The state association is doing things a little differently this year. They've split it into eight different championships instead of six, coming at five year increments. "They've had to combine a few ages before, so this is like a bit of a trial, and so far it looks to be pretty good. This is the first championship of the year and from what I can understand they're pretty happy with the numbers that they've got for this one." Bathurst will be going up against Coffs Coast, Central Coast and Manning Valley in the B division of the 50s competition. In the 70s Bathurst will be in a single pool competition against Southern Highlands, Newcastle, Sydney, Manning Valley, New England and Goulburn. This year marks somewhat of an 'in-between' year for the Bathurst over 50s, with the changes to the championship structuring reducing the association down to a single team. "We'd normally field two teams in the 50s but at this age group we always knew that there would be a bit of a gap with players coming through," Meale said. "Some of the older guys who would normally play have elected not to because there's now a couple of championships later in the year that they can play in, whereas there would normally have been just one." Central West rivals Parkes and Orange will be testing themselves in the A division over 50s competition against some quality squads. Meale said the standard in the top division should once again deliver some must watch hockey. "There's likely going to be some very good players there. You may see some former Australian players at these events," he said. "The quality, in particular in division A, will be very high and it should be very competitive." Bathurst has claimed its share of success in the over 50s state championships in the past, most notably in 2016 when the association took out the division one and two titles on their home turf. Two years ago the city's over 65s team were also crowned state champions. Games will get underway from 8.30am on Friday. Bathurst's over 50s will start at that time against Coffs Harbour while the 70s begin against New England at 11.50am. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

