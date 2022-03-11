sport, local-sport,

HE was covered in mud, his bike was damaged and he even needed a gerni pressure washer to deal with his clothes, but Jack Arrow still had a golden weekend at the Clarence King of MX qualifier. The Panorama Motorcycle Club talent earned a golden ticket to the King of MX NSW State Titles for both the MX1 and MX2 classes thanks to his performance in the horrendous conditions. "Usually when it's that bad they cancel it, if it's a club day they probably would've, but because it's a state title qualifier they couldn't afford to call it off really," Arrow said. "To call it off they need a pretty substantial reason too, in cases like this where it's rain, it's very hard for them to call off an event which cost thousands and thousands of dollars to start in the first place. "It was definitely difficult, that's for sure. When you're riding in mud that deep, because it's so abrasive and it's sand, it's a good way to destroy a bike. "It was meant to be three rounds, but they had to cancel the third one because people couldn't actually drive out from the track. It's about an eight kay drive into track, it's all graded dirt road, but because of the amount of rain they had it just turned into like a 4WD track. "I've ridden in conditions like that before, but the overall day is the most hectic one I've had. To have to ride in the rain and mud is one thing, but then to try and get out of there as well." Before packing up and battling his way out of the circuit, Arrow picked up enough points to place fourth in his MX2 class and second in MX1. But it was certainly not easy as all the riders jostled for the least boggy racing lines in the mud, vision was limited and Arrow's brakes were quickly shot. READ ALSO: CSU, Oberon and Orange United join Woodbridge Cup for season 2022 READ ALSO: Five Bathurst players named in Hockey NSW representative teams READ ALSO: Dave Conyers to help guide CSU's rugby talents for a 20th season "When it's like that and you're by yourself it's hard enough, but if you're on a grid with another 30 people trying to aim for the same line it's really difficult. I didn't have goggles, they were 10 minute motos and I had my goggles off in the first lap of every race," the 20-year-old said. "When people are racing and getting aggressive and bumping shoulders and you're doing it on a track where you can't really predict what your bike is going to do underneath you, it's very unpredictable, especially when your brakes wear very quick. Like within the first race I lost all my brakes. "My clothes were bad, I had to wash my clothes three times with a gerni before I was able to put them in the wash. My bike probably weighs 100 kilos on average, when we came back and everything had dried out, there was an extra 20 kilos just of sand on it "Those are the type of days where you rock up to get a result, not have fun." Having now qualified for the state titles, which will be held at Wagga Wagga in June, Arrow is working to get his bikes prepared. "I've got to rebuild them because everything is broken on them, like brakes are gone, levers are gone, everything is rusty, everything is bad," he said. "It's actually not a track I've done before, I've done fairly well everywhere else, but Wagga is one of those places where it's just never crossed my mind, so it will be interesting." Arrow will form part of large Panorama Motorcycle Club contingent at state with riders not only having qualified at Clarence but earlier Port Macquarie and Leeton rounds. STATE QUALIFIERS: Jack Arrow, Carter Beech, Macklay Brownlie, Bella Brownlie, Jon Brownlie, Joel Cigliano, Joshua Cornish, Toby Edwards, Leigh Gainfort, Tate Hutchinson, Jack Travis Kearney, Kye Kinsela, Lily Kovac, Cody Mackin, Joshua McCloskey, Johnathan McGregor, Dylan McNabb, Thomas O'Dwyer, Jayden Roberts-Wellsmore, Emily Seeliger, Riley Stephens, Logan Stephens, Jacob Stephens, James Tristam, Jackson Tristram.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/01ac5ad1-eb72-4fe7-a0c1-a4730080fae9.jpg/r0_289_8192_4917_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg