THE 2MCE community was sad to hear of the passing of long-time volunteer presenter Marcia Bonham, who died on March 2. Marcia volunteered at 2MCE for over 30 years until February 2019. Her first program aired on July 9, 1986 and was a New Age music program, which she co-presented with the late Arnie Willot. Music was an important part of Marcia's life. Growing up, she and her siblings would sing along while their mum played the piano. Marcia later sang in a dance band during the 1940s that performed regularly at a great hall in Orange. Marcia sang in eisteddfods and even started sing-alongs with her sister Dee on the No Base protest bus that was part of a movement against a proposed government land takeover between Bathurst and Orange. Marcia lived on a property outside Bathurst for more than 60 years. She was a keen gardener and an active member of the local Native Plant Society. About one acre of her garden was dedicated to native plants. Gardening tips and information on native plants often formed part of Marcia's Melodies and Memories program that aired on 2MCE. Michelle O'Connor, a previous station manager of 2MCE, recalls that a real treat was when Marcia would bring in a posy of fresh flowers picked from her garden as a surprise gift. They would have aluminum foil wrapped around the stems and would sit in a vase on her desk for days. "I have fond memories of Marcia from my time working at 2MCE," Michelle said. "She was a much-loved member of the 2MCE family. Marcia would often say to me, 'You would tell me if I'm getting too old to be on the radio, wouldn't you?' "And, of course, I would never say she was too old to do what she loved." Last year, Marcia spoke at 2MCE's 45th birthday celebration and brought back some great memories for volunteers and staff, past and present. Lisa McLean, who was the station manager at that time, recalled how proud Marcia was of the station and its presenters. "Marcia was so generous in sharing her stories at the 45th birthday and embracing those who have come after her, for example, Faith and Sophie from the Feministory program," she said. "She was thrilled to see so many Charles Sturt University students at the event and delighted in their energy." Former 2MCE program coordinator David Cameron has also shared fond memories of Marcia. "Marcia was a friendly, dedicated, and reliable volunteer over many years," he said. "She was great supporter of the station, not just on air, but through a friendly word and of course, flowers from her garden. "It was great to see her again at 2MCE's 45th birthday celebration and it was very fitting she was there." The 2MCE community has Marcia's family and friends in their thoughts at this sad time.

