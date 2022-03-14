Open for business: Locals explored Logan Brae on Sunday
Local News
MORE GALLERIES
Logan Brae hosted an open day on Sunday, showcasing what the venue has to offer after being closed to the public for so long.
A Western Advocate representative attended the event.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
- Bookmark www.westernadvocate.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Google News