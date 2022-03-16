news, local-news,

"Chifley Dam is currently overflowing and there is the ability for the community to benefit from this water." Bathurst Regional Council's engineering staff are ready for the city's water restrictions to be relaxed back to levels not seen since 2018. A report to Wednesday night's ordinary council meeting recommends the adoption of Level 2A water restrictions, a modification of the original Level 2 waterwise restrictions. Director of Engineering Services, Darren Sturgiss, said Level 2A would provide "opportunities for additional watering" on a daily basis and greater flexibility regarding timing. A similar proposal was put to council in a mayoral minute last year, but was shot down by the majority of councillors. READ MORE: No change: Council rejects level 2A water restrictions Councillor Graeme Hanger, who was mayor when water restrictions were initially introduced, summed up the concerns by say: "We don't know what the future holds." But, with summer over, Mr Sturgiss is now comfortable with relaxing restrictions. "Council at its ordinary meeting [on] October 20, 2021 considered a mayoral minute to relax water restrictions, with council at that time concerned of the potential for a dry summer of 2021-22. Council did not resolve to change restrictions from the Level 3 restrictions, which remain in place," he said. "Now that the summer of 2021-22 has passed, with a significantly wetter than average weather pattern experienced in Bathurst, the storage level of Chifley Dam remains at approximately 100 per cent." Under Level 2A, residents would be allowed to water lawns and gardens before 10am or after 4pm for a maximum of three hours daily. The odds and evens system used under the current Level 3 restrictions would be scrapped, and people would be able to water for an additional two hours per day. Cars can still be washed at home on the lawn using a bucket or trigger nozzle hose, but there would no longer be a restriction on what time of day this can be done. When it comes to pools, people will be able to top up or fill for the first time before 10am and after 4pm. The restriction on daily fill times would be lifted. A pool cover would still have to be used in accordance with manufacturer's or supplier's instructions. Washing of outdoor hard surfaces would still be prohibited, other than for health and safety reasons, or prior to painting. In addition to relaxing water restrictions, Mr Sturgiss has also recommended that the trigger point for level 3 restrictions be when Chifley Dam drops to 75 per cent.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/efb1b5d8-a5dc-4784-aa86-794e6ea2ddfc.jpg/r1_0_1017_574_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg