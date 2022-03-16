Chris Hadson was farewelled from life as a paramedic after retiring
Local paramedic Chris Hadson has retired after 32 years of serving the Bathurst community. A farewell dinner was held for him last Saturday.
Western Advocate photographer Chris Seabrook attended.
