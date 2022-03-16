sport, local-sport,

FOUR semi-finalists, two minor premiers, one undefeated side - it has already been the most successful Western Women's Rugby League season in the history of the Panorama Platypi but they still want more in 2022. This Sunday Panorama will host the second leg of sudden-death semi-finals at Oberon, with the opens, under 19s, under 15s and under 13s all hungry to qualify for the decider then go on to claim what would be the club's first premierships in the competition. Panorama president Mick Roels said this is "definitely" the season he expects to see a Platypi side hoisting a trophy on grand final day. He said his club went into the season, which was rescheduled from September due to the COVID-19 lockdown of regional NSW, with high hopes for the under 13s and opens. They delivered on their promise with minor premierships, the Rachel Hodges coached under 13s going undefeated through their round games. But to qualify the under 15s (third) and under 19s (fourth) in the top four as well exceeded expectations. "It was a really good and just really hard work from all the coaches and the players, they've done a terrific job," he said. "We had high hopes with our opens and 13s, they looked really good at training, the 19s and the 15s, they were in tough groups because there is a lot of quality in those age groups, so to get four teams in the finals was terrific. "It's the best we've done, we've only ever had three teams at most in the finals, but we've got four this time." READ MORE: Hancock's proud to have helped talented Western Rams juniors gain exposure READ MORE: Panorama Platypi opens are Western Women's Rugby League minor premiers READ MORE: Somers 'honoured' to add St Pat's league tag coaching job to her captaincy Sunday's semi-finals will be played on Panorama home turf at Oberon - something Roels feels will advantage the Platypi sides who faced a tough road trip in the final round of the regular season. "It's huge to be at Oberon after playing last week at Gulargambone against Castlereagh, it was 35 degrees up there from what my ute was saying, but I reckon it was more like 45 out in the sun for the girls," he said. "It will definitely be a bit of an advantage to bring the other teams here where it's nice and cool." The opens go into their clash with the Goannas as favourites, but as they've not faced them this season and the Dubbo side upset Woodbridge Cup last week, Roels is expecting a hard fought contest. Stiff competition is exactly what he thinks the under 13s (versus Woodbridge), under 15s (versus Vipers) and under 19s (versus Woodbridge) will face as well, but Roels has confidence they can prevail. "I'm definitely hopeful. The unknown for the opens is that we didn't play the Goannas because they had a number of players out with injury and COVID and the Rams team, so they ended up forfeiting to us. So we don't really know what we're up against," he said. "The top of the table for the 13s last week when they played against Castlereagh, that was a pretty good match for those girls, you could see they were ready to play because they wanted that top spot. This week it will be the same up against Woodbridge. "There's a big chance there for the 15s to get in, they only had a two-point loss to the Vipers when they played in the first round, so they're a definite chance of getting into the grand final. "We were pretty close to Woodbridge in the 19s. Our 19s have had a lot of 17s who have been playing up with them all season, so it will be interesting to see how they'll go with the under 17s not having played a full game before playing in the 19s." The semi-finals action at Oberon commences 9.30am on Sunday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

