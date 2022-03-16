On the move | All the player signings ahead of the 2022 Peter McDonald Premiership
MORE GALLERIES
The 2020 season never got off the ground and the 2021 winter was cruelly cut short, so with change afoot ahead of the 2022 season it's fair to say the new Peter McDonald Premiership is the most anticipated competition in Western Division's proud and storied history.
And with 13 teams, stretching from Lithgow to Nyngan, set to take part, who's lining up for who?
After a slow start through October and November, the player transfer market is heating up and all the switches, new arrivals and shock departures are hard to keep track of, we understand.
So, to make life easier, we've got all the moves - in, out and sideways - for every club across the Western's premiership right here in the one place.
(We'll update this list as the off-season progresses)
PARKES SPACEMEN
CAPTAIN-COACH: Jack Creith.
- IN: Will Wardle (Thirlmere Roosters)
- OUT: Bailey Hartwig (Wynnum Manly Seagulls)
FORBES MAGPIES
COACH: Cameron Greenhalgh.
- IN: Jake Grace (retirement), Dawson Nanai (Temora), Alvin Maungaati (Western Suburbs), Brad McMillan (Eugowra), Ben Robinson (retirement)
- OUT:
WELLINGTON COWBOYS
CAPTAIN-COACH: Justin Toomey-White.
- IN:
- OUT: EJ Fernando (Macquarie), Wade Peachey (Macquarie), Dennis Moran (retirement), Will Lousick (Newcastle), Colt Tairua (Macqaurie), Corey Cox (Macquarie).
DUBBO CYMS
COACH: Shawn Townsend.
- IN: Tom Hughes (Maitland Pickers)
- OUT: Jack Smith (Sydney), Joe Yeo (Sydney), Braye Porter (Canterbury Bulldogs)
DUBBO MACQUARIE
CAPTAIN-COACH: Alex Ronayne.
- IN: Josh Merritt (Nyngan), Jai Merritt (Wellington), EJ Fernando (Wellington), Wade Peachey (Wellington), Corey Cox (Wellington), Colt Tairua (Wellington), Johnny Mafiti (Dubbo Kangaroos rugby union), Josh Nixon (Coonabarabran)
- OUT: Nick Harvey (Kurri Kurri), Rob Mafi (Blacktown Workers), Richie Peckham, Jack Kavanagh (Mackay Cutters)
NYNGAN TIGERS
CAPTAIN-COACH: Jacob Neill
- IN:
- OUT: Josh Merritt (Macquarie), Jeremy Smith (Laurieton Hotel Stingrays), Jake Hawkins (Mackay Cutters).
LITHGOW WORKIES
CAPTAIN-COACH: Greg Alderson .
- IN: Lomano Lufe (Blacktown), Isaac Thompson (Narromine).
- OUT:
MUDGEE DRAGONS
CAPTAIN-COACH: Jack Littlejohn.
- IN:
- OUT: Leroy Murray (Redcliffe), Harry Siejka (Cessnock).
BATHURST PANTHERS
CAPTAIN-COACH: Jake Betts.
- IN: Chris Grevsmuhl (Hawks), Jordan Price (Eugowra), Noah Griffiths (Newcastle), Mack Atkins (Penrith).
- OUT:
BATHURST ST PAT’S
CAPTAIN-COACH: Zac Merritt.
- IN: Tim Holman
- OUT:
ORANGE CYMS
CAPTAIN-COACH: Daniel Mortimer.
- IN: Ethan McKellar (Hawks), Marcel Ikinofo (Hawks).
- OUT: Jack Buchanan (Cowra), Jack Nobes (Cowra).
ORANGE HAWKS
COACH: Shane Rodney.
- IN:
- OUT: Ethan McKellar (Orange CYMS), Marcel Ikinofo (Orange CYMS), Chris Grevsmuhl (Bathurst Panthers), Willie Heta, Toby Westcott (Queensland)
COWRA MAGPIES
CO-COACHES: Jack Buchanan, Jack Nobes.
- IN: Jack Buchanan (Orange CYMS), Jack Nobes (Orange CYMS), Jake Frendo (Chinchilla QLD), Makisi Paea (Chaffey Titans), Tuit-Alau Sika (Waves Tigers QLD), Andrew Cutmore (Cargo).
- OUT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
- Bookmark www.westernadvocate.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Google News