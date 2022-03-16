sport, local-sport,

The 2020 season never got off the ground and the 2021 winter was cruelly cut short, so with change afoot ahead of the 2022 season it's fair to say the new Peter McDonald Premiership is the most anticipated competition in Western Division's proud and storied history. And with 13 teams, stretching from Lithgow to Nyngan, set to take part, who's lining up for who? After a slow start through October and November, the player transfer market is heating up and all the switches, new arrivals and shock departures are hard to keep track of, we understand. So, to make life easier, we've got all the moves - in, out and sideways - for every club across the Western's premiership right here in the one place. (We'll update this list as the off-season progresses) PARKES SPACEMEN CAPTAIN-COACH: Jack Creith. COACH: Cameron Greenhalgh. CAPTAIN-COACH: Justin Toomey-White. COACH: Shawn Townsend. CAPTAIN-COACH: Alex Ronayne. CAPTAIN-COACH: Jacob Neill CAPTAIN-COACH: Greg Alderson . CAPTAIN-COACH: Jack Littlejohn. CAPTAIN-COACH: Jake Betts. CAPTAIN-COACH: Zac Merritt. CAPTAIN-COACH: Daniel Mortimer. COACH: Shane Rodney. CO-COACHES: Jack Buchanan, Jack Nobes. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/012a589a-b8bc-4f28-9ec8-d98ffb166bde.jpg/r3_0_1017_573_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg