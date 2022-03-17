sport, bathurst-1000-news,

THE earliest start time for the upcoming Bathurst 12 Hour to be held has been set. Running in May for the first time in the history of the race, organisers have confirmed a 5:15am start time on Sunday, May 15. As such, the finish is set to be 5:13pm plus one racing lap for the leading car at the time. It represents the earliest the race will have ever started and finished, taking into account this year represents the first time the race will be held outside of Daylight Savings. Sunrise in Bathurst on race day is due at 6:46am Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST), with Sunset at 5:10pm. The earlier start - which will allow for the race to finish in twilight conditions that afternoon - will see significantly more night time running than any Bathurst 12 Hour before it. At least 90 minutes of the race will be contested prior to the official sunrise on May 15, adding another dimension to the first two stints of the race. The traditional 5:45am race start time in February would see just under 45 minutes of running prior to sunrise, just before 6:30am. 5:45am has been the traditional start time of the race since 2016, though the kick-off point for Australia's International Enduro has changed over the years. The return of the race in 2007 started at 5:45am, while the next three races commenced at 6:30am. The latest it has ever started was in 2013, when the race launched at 7:00am and finished in near darkness - thanks both to failing light and torrential rain falling at Mount Panorama at the time.

