sport, local-sport,

THEY'VE been Cavaliers' bogey side for several seasons and Rugby Union skipper Ryan Peacock sees no reason why his team can't continue that trend heading into this Saturday's Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket qualifying final at Wade Park. Rugby Union go into this contest knowing that they've never lost a BOIDC game to Cavs ever since the competition re-formed in 2019-20, and any mental edge you can find will always be handy when you go up against a minor premier squad. The latest of those victories for Rugby came just three rounds ago when they accounted for Cavs in a five-wicket bonus point success, led by an unbeaten Brad Glasson half century. But, as the old saying goes 'Finals is a whole new game', and that's something Peacock wants his side to remember as they fight for the first ticket to the grand final. "We pencilled a top two finish in at the start of the year, and if not then first, because we probably cost ourselves a grand final last year by not finishing on top. We wanted to put ourselves into a position where we could try and get ourselves into a grand final as quick as possible," he said. "We have beaten Cavs three times at Wade Park over the last two seasons, and two of those pretty convincingly. That always is a factor but finals cricket is a different sort of beast. "Those result could play a part in the way the game goes on Saturday but we'll wait and see. We won't approach this game differently to any other one." Rugby's build up to finals isn't ideal, coming off a shock loss to CYMS, but the captain is confident the team can get on track this Saturday. "I think we were disappointed but it was one of those games where you find it hard to get up for it, just with the situation that it was," Peacock said. "You want to win before finals, for sure, but we just have to wipe that one off the books. We should have done better, and I've got faith in the boys that we'll have that out of our minds and we'll be fully focused on what's in front of us." There's been a history of rained out games between the two teams. Four matches since 2019-20 either never began or never reached their conclusion, and the most infamous of those was last year's minor semi-final. Rugby's third place finish gave them passage through to the preliminary final - but rain would turn against the Bathurst side the following weekend when another washout sent their would-be opponents Orange City through to the decider. The Cavs-Rugby clash will be 11am this Saturday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/13bb58ad-1828-4dfb-99c1-01f9670bd645.JPG/r74_366_5172_3246_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg