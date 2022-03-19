sport, local-sport,

A PAIR of Bathurst Panthers were amongst the major award winners, but when it came to the 2022 edition of the Western Under 21s competition it was Dubbo CYMS playmaker Jordi Madden who scooped the pool. It was a Friday night to remember for the talented halfback as he scored the first try in the cup grand final against St Pat's and at full-time joined his team-mates in celebrating a 22-10 victory. He had a premiership medal around his neck and was named player of the grand final, but his haul of honours extended beyond that. Madden was also revealed as the Western under 21s player of the year and thanks to three tries and nine goals across the round games, picked up the leading point-scorer award too. Those three tries also saw him one of the joint leading try-scorers for 2022 alongside Bathurst Panthers duo Callum Limon and Charlie Hutchings, his Dubbo CYMS team-mate Jaymn Cleary and Parkes centre Sonny Knight. READ MORE: Dubbo CYMS are crowned undefeated Western Under 21s premiers READ MORE: St Pat's and Forbes Magpies to battle in Stubby Collits Memorial READ MORE: McLaren is on board for the Platypi's grand final qualifier They were awards Dubbo CYMS coach Paul Yeo said were well deserved. "He's really come along I think in the last three years with CYMS and tonight just shows that he's taken another step. He was much more controlled tonight," Yeo said. "He's really starting to mould into a future top-line bush footballer, if not a bit more." The 21-year-old is a product of the St John's and Dubbo CYMS juniors and made his senior debut in Group 11 last year at fullback. That he was just as impressive at halfback for the under 21s could see him with even more senior minutes in this season's new Peter McDonald Premiership and continue his family's strong tradition with the Fishies. "The Madden family is pretty synonymous with St John's and Dubbo CYMS," Yeo said. "He's everything that Dubbo CYMS is about, he's got a ton of ability to go with it. He's ticking some boxes at the moment that's for sure."

