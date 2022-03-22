news, local-news,

COUNCILLOR Ian North has removed himself from the Upper Macquarie County Council, just weeks after he was returned as a delegate for Bathurst. Bathurst Regional Council had to nominate a new delegate at last week's ordinary meeting. Cr Andrew Smith was elected unopposed, a far cry from the situation in January where three councillors were vying for the two positions available. An formal ballot had to be held for the first time, seeing deputy mayor Ben Fry and Cr North voted in. Cr Warren Aubin missed out. Cr North had been eager to return to the council, after helping to turn it around to be one of the most reputable weeds authorities in the state, and expressed a desire to be the chairman again. The report to last week's Bathurst council meeting did not go into detail about why he had chosen to step down. "Council has received advice from Cr North, that due to a number of reasons, he has resigned from his position as delegate to Upper Macquarie County Council," it said. "Bathurst Regional Council is entitled to appoint two members to the Upper Macquarie County Council, which is the weeds authority for the council areas of Bathurst, Blayney, Lithgow and Oberon. "Cr Fry is currently the other elected member to the Upper Macquarie County Council. An election will need to be held to fill the casual vacancy." Councillors Fry and Smith will remain on the weeds council during their term on Bathurst council, due to end in September 2024. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

