Fears congestion will get worse while Kelso waits for Hereford Street upgrade

KELSO residents are growing fed up with the long wait times every morning and afternoon as they try to get to and from work each day. But it is more than just Hereford Street that's the problem. It's the fact that when flooding occurs, which has happened on more than one occasion in the last two years, the low level bridge is closed. Eleven Mile Drive typically follows suit, leaving the thousands of residents to try to travel via Sydney Road. READ ALSO: Residents air frustration after Eleven Mile Drive floods again Resident Lauren Hagney has watched the congestion increase over the three years she has lived in the area. "Initially when we first moved to this area there was a large amount of traffic, mostly in school hours, so 8.30am til 9am, and around that 3.30pm school pick up time, there's always a lot of traffic coming out this direction to go to Holy Family School," she said. "And then as the Wentworth Drive estate grew so much larger, the amount of traffic began to increase again, and now with these new estates opening further up from us out towards Limekilns Road, the sheer number of people living out this direction has grown astronomically, and unfortunately there's only the one real main way across, which is Hereford Street. "In the current crazy weather we've been having, that bridge has flooded out multiple times, which leaves everybody on this side having to go around onto the main Great Western Highway intersection near Bunnings, and of course the traffic for that thing gets ridiculously overloaded. "You can't go through Eglinton either because that area goes underwater also at the floodway. "They're building more and more housing estates out this way, but there's less and less was for us to get into town where we work." Ms Hagney said that, depending on the day, she can spend 15 minutes or more trying to get along Hereford and through the intersection with Gilmour Street. Bathurst Regional Council is planning an upgrade of Hereford Street, the low level bridge and the intersection with Gilmour Street, but it is estimated that it could be around three years before construction even starts. READ MORE: Deputy premier Paul Toole adamant Bathurst council should pay up for Hereford Street upgrade Ms Hagney said residents can't wait that long, as the congestion is only going to get worse. "On Marsden Lane now as it joins across to Limekilns Road, we can see how much infrastructure is going in for more housing development," she said. "... The number of houses that are going up is only going to increase residential traffic numbers at a rate much faster than they can do the upgrade to Hereford Street." She said that they can't stop approving housing developments, as people need places to live, however council should be trying to expedite projects to improve congestion. "There needs to certainly be at least something discussed with the community of the Kelso area about what they are intending to do, because continuing to put in new housing developments is all well and good, and we're all about growth in the region, but at that same time that growth has to be supported with the ability for people to go into town and work," she said.

